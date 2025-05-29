Barclays Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for GAP (NYSE:GAP) Stock

GAP (NYSE:GAP – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by analysts at Barclays from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.81% from the stock’s previous close.

GAP has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of GAP from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of GAP from $19.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (up previously from $26.00) on shares of GAP in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of GAP from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded GAP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GAP has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.80.

GAP Price Performance

Shares of GAP opened at $28.25 on Tuesday. GAP has a twelve month low of $16.99 and a twelve month high of $29.29. The company has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.30 and a 200 day moving average of $22.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

GAP (NYSE:GAP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.18. GAP had a return on equity of 29.03% and a net margin of 5.40%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GAP will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at GAP

In other news, insider Julie Gruber sold 1,537 shares of GAP stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total transaction of $30,109.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,568.05. The trade was a 3.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Elisabeth B. Donohue sold 3,539 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $74,460.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,160. This trade represents a 46.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 228,880 shares of company stock worth $4,985,854. 31.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GAP

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dodge & Cox purchased a new position in shares of GAP during the first quarter valued at $592,222,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in GAP during the 1st quarter worth about $63,674,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in GAP during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,763,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in GAP during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,655,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of GAP in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,210,000. 58.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About GAP

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

Further Reading

