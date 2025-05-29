Barclays Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) Stock

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Barclays from $118.00 to $121.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 24.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wall Street Zen raised Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 18th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.71.

Iron Mountain Price Performance

NYSE IRM opened at $97.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.68 billion, a PE ratio of 159.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.08. Iron Mountain has a 12 month low of $72.33 and a 12 month high of $130.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.01.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 2.95% and a negative return on equity of 401.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 6,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.84, for a total transaction of $597,239.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,737.92. This represents a 95.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg W. Mcintosh sold 8,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.14, for a total value of $807,383.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,114 shares in the company, valued at $6,740,759.96. This represents a 10.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 327,371 shares of company stock valued at $29,919,729. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Iron Mountain

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Iron Mountain by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP now owns 21,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

