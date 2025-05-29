Barclays Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) Stock

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Barclays from $23.00 to $24.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.03% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.77.

Privia Health Group Stock Down 1.1%

NASDAQ PRVA opened at $23.07 on Tuesday. Privia Health Group has a 52 week low of $16.37 and a 52 week high of $26.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 230.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.72.

In related news, CEO Parth Mehrotra sold 13,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.99, for a total value of $344,187.27. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 423,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,574,343.57. The trade was a 3.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Mountcastle sold 3,445 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.33, for a total value of $80,371.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,111,469.23. The trade was a 1.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,579 shares of company stock valued at $1,226,367. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Privia Health Group by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 7,833.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 2,393.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Privia Health Group by 2,852.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Privia Health Group Company Profile

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

