Barclays Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Stock Price

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

TROX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Tronox from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Tronox in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Tronox from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Tronox from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tronox has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.50.

Tronox Trading Down 5.7%

Shares of Tronox stock opened at $4.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.28. Tronox has a 1 year low of $4.35 and a 1 year high of $20.70. The stock has a market cap of $765.37 million, a PE ratio of -15.58 and a beta of 1.40.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.17). Tronox had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a negative return on equity of 0.63%. The firm had revenue of $738.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Tronox will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Tronox Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.35%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -52.63%.

Insider Activity

In other Tronox news, Director Stephen J. Jones acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.17 per share, with a total value of $215,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,100. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey N. Neuman acquired 10,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.89 per share, with a total value of $50,200.74. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 10,266 shares in the company, valued at $50,200.74. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tronox

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Tronox by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,650,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,390,000 after acquiring an additional 193,895 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Tronox by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,938,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616,804 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Tronox by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,060,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,034,000 after purchasing an additional 781,223 shares during the last quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Tronox by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 2,868,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,197,000 after purchasing an additional 69,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tronox by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,832,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,941,000 after purchasing an additional 375,643 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

About Tronox

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; monazite; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

