Barclays Issues Positive Forecast for Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Stock Price

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Barclays from $834.00 to $837.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential downside of 4.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on EQIX. BNP Paribas upgraded Equinix to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Equinix from $1,085.00 to $1,065.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $1,040.00 to $1,030.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and six have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,004.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $880.62 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $829.39 and its 200 day moving average is $891.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Equinix has a 1 year low of $701.41 and a 1 year high of $994.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.97.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $9.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.01 by $0.66. Equinix had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Equinix will post 33.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kurt Pletcher sold 127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $877.70, for a total transaction of $111,467.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,842 shares in the company, valued at $1,616,723.40. This trade represents a 6.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $869.41, for a total transaction of $86,941.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,274,664.29. The trade was a 0.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EQIX. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Equinix by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,946,000 after buying an additional 3,212 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 628,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $592,191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 243,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,263,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Equinix by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Equinix by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 99,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,807,000 after purchasing an additional 17,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

