Barclays Raises StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) Price Target to $62.00

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Barclays from $48.00 to $62.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.89% from the company’s previous close.

STEP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on StepStone Group from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Oppenheimer set a $67.00 price target on shares of StepStone Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of StepStone Group from $66.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.57.

StepStone Group Trading Up 1.6%

STEP opened at $60.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.66 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.83. StepStone Group has a 12 month low of $40.07 and a 12 month high of $70.38.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.24. StepStone Group had a positive return on equity of 12.04% and a negative net margin of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $295.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. StepStone Group’s quarterly revenue was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that StepStone Group will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other StepStone Group news, insider Jason P. Ment sold 800 shares of StepStone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $48,016.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,441,593.26. The trade was a 0.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Scott W. Hart sold 27,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total value of $1,663,481.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,804,800. This trade represents a 25.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,308 shares of company stock valued at $5,279,663 over the last quarter. 18.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On StepStone Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of StepStone Group during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in StepStone Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in StepStone Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Amundi boosted its stake in StepStone Group by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in StepStone Group by 444.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

About StepStone Group

StepStone Group Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in private debt, venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

