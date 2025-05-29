Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP decreased its holdings in shares of Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Free Report) by 21.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 577,100 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 161,600 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.75% of Berry worth $2,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Berry alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Berry during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Berry by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,114 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,294 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Berry by 149.7% in the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 13,780 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 8,261 shares during the period. RPO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berry in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Berry in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

Berry Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BRY opened at $2.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.65. Berry Co. has a 52 week low of $2.11 and a 52 week high of $7.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.99 million, a P/E ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Berry Announces Dividend

Berry ( NASDAQ:BRY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The energy company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $182.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.00 million. Berry had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 6.50%. Analysts anticipate that Berry Co. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. Berry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -25.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Berry from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st.

View Our Latest Analysis on BRY

Berry Company Profile

(Free Report)

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.