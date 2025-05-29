Best Growth Stocks To Watch Now – May 27th

Get alerts:

Novo Nordisk A/S, BlackRock, and Blackstone are the three Growth stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Growth stocks are shares of companies expected to increase their revenues and earnings at a faster-than-average rate compared to the broader market. Such firms typically reinvest most of their profits into research, development, and expansion rather than paying out dividends, making them more volatile but offering the potential for significant capital appreciation. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Growth stocks within the last several days.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Shares of NVO traded up $3.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $70.56. 6,445,985 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,700,923. The stock has a market capitalization of $316.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.47. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $57.00 and a 12-month high of $148.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVO

BlackRock (BLK)

BlackRock, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

NYSE BLK traded up $14.69 on Tuesday, reaching $977.87. 203,406 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 691,994. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $921.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $976.41. The firm has a market cap of $151.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.41. BlackRock has a fifty-two week low of $752.30 and a fifty-two week high of $1,084.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 5.23.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BLK

Blackstone (BX)

Blackstone Inc. is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Shares of BX traded up $2.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $139.00. 1,188,810 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,784,104. Blackstone has a 1-year low of $115.66 and a 1-year high of $200.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $136.75 and a 200-day moving average of $160.04. The stock has a market cap of $101.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BX

Featured Articles