Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) Position Lifted by Vident Advisory LLC

Vident Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Free Report) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,226 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,263 shares during the quarter. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Bilibili by 1,817.7% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 147.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Bilibili by 145.8% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 9,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 5,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Bilibili in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 16.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BILI opened at $19.12 on Thursday. Bilibili Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.72 and a 12-month high of $31.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of -42.49 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.74 and a 200 day moving average of $18.74.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BILI shares. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Bilibili from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. HSBC upgraded shares of Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $21.50 to $22.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Hsbc Global Res raised Bilibili to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Bilibili from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.24.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of digital content, including professional user generated videos, mobile games, and value-added services, such as live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, audio drama on Maoer, and comics on Bilibili Comic.

