Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS) Stake Lifted by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS – Free Report) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 782,137 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,236 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bioventus were worth $8,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BVS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Bioventus by 106.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bioventus during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Bioventus in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Bioventus in the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Bioventus in the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. Institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

Bioventus Price Performance

Shares of BVS stock opened at $6.53 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Bioventus Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.28 and a 12 month high of $14.38. The company has a market capitalization of $536.40 million, a P/E ratio of -10.70 and a beta of 0.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BVS has been the topic of several research reports. Craig Hallum set a $15.00 target price on Bioventus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Bioventus in a report on Monday, March 17th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Mark Leonard Singleton sold 3,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.57, for a total value of $29,333.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 141,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,068,036.16. The trade was a 2.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,330 shares of company stock worth $115,291. 32.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Bioventus

Bioventus Inc, a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes pain treatments, which comprise non-surgical pain injection therapies, as well as peripheral nerve stimulation products, such as Durolane, GELSYN-3, and SUPARTZ for the treatment of knee osteoarthritis and Stimrouter to treat chronic peripheral pain.

