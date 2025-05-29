BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $222,000 Stake in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets reduced its stake in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Free Report) by 60.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,736 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in John Wiley & Sons were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 686.1% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 114.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in John Wiley & Sons by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. 73.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WLY opened at $40.15 on Thursday. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.85 and a 12 month high of $53.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -44.12 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

John Wiley & Sons ( NYSE:WLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $404.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.10 million. John Wiley & Sons had a positive return on equity of 24.14% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. Research analysts forecast that John Wiley & Sons, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.3525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 190.54%.

John Wiley & Sons, Inc engages in the provision of research and learning materials. It operates through the following segments: Research, Learning, and Held for Sale or Sold. The Research segment consists of research publishing and research solutions. The Learning segment includes academic and professional reporting lines and consists of publishing and related knowledge solutions.

