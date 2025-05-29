Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target Raised to $300.00

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research note published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Broadcom in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $301.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on Broadcom from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Broadcom from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Broadcom from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Broadcom from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.15.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $239.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $193.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.36. Broadcom has a 52-week low of $128.50 and a 52-week high of $251.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 195.30, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 113.46%.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, April 7th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total value of $5,839,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 490,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,564,585.40. This trade represents a 5.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Henry Samueli sold 663,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.60, for a total value of $120,578,041.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,798,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,045,847,733.60. This represents a 1.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 720,576 shares of company stock valued at $131,249,694. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Broadcom by 24.6% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,198,179 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $202,216,000 after buying an additional 236,192 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners grew its position in Broadcom by 24.9% during the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 81,576 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,796,000 after buying an additional 16,243 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the first quarter worth about $262,377,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 6.9% during the first quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 10,029 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,679,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 5.7% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 12,588 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,108,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

