Brokerages Set Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX) PT at $9.50

Shares of Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.50.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMPX. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 21st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Amprius Technologies from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Amprius Technologies from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st.

Amprius Technologies Trading Up 5.7%

NYSE:AMPX opened at $2.97 on Monday. Amprius Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $4.21. The stock has a market cap of $350.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 2.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.59.

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $11.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.52 million. Amprius Technologies had a negative return on equity of 71.39% and a negative net margin of 245.92%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amprius Technologies will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Sandra Wallach sold 27,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.43, for a total transaction of $67,055.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,033,665 shares in the company, valued at $2,511,805.95. This represents a 2.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Constantin Ionel Stefan sold 20,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.43, for a total value of $49,489.38. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 866,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,104,705.62. This represents a 2.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,747 shares of company stock valued at $286,125 in the last 90 days. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amprius Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amprius Technologies by 128.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 244,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 137,640 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amprius Technologies by 94.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,396,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,741,000 after acquiring an additional 678,442 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Amprius Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amprius Technologies by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 77,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 36,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amprius Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $445,000. Institutional investors own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

About Amprius Technologies

Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

