Brokerages Set Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) PT at $30.11

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.11.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CFLT shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Confluent from $37.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Confluent from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Confluent in a report on Monday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Confluent from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Confluent from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st.

In related news, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total transaction of $6,826,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 452,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,285,047.68. This represents a 33.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Erica Schultz sold 63,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.47, for a total transaction of $1,878,093.63. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 502,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,806,435.28. This trade represents a 11.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 584,124 shares of company stock valued at $15,363,887 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CFLT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Confluent during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,092,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its position in Confluent by 7,342.2% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 2,351,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319,919 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Confluent during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,658,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Confluent during the first quarter worth approximately $48,547,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Confluent by 7.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,620,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,976,000 after buying an additional 1,791,588 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CFLT opened at $22.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of -20.96 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 3.99. Confluent has a one year low of $17.79 and a one year high of $37.90.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $271.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.45 million. Confluent had a negative net margin of 35.81% and a negative return on equity of 34.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Confluent will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

