Brokerages Set Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Price Target at $125.96

Posted by on May 29th, 2025

Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTCGet Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eighteen have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $125.96.

Several research firms have weighed in on ESTC. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Elastic from $115.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Elastic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Elastic from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Elastic in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Elastic from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th.

ESTC opened at $92.30 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 167.82 and a beta of 1.20. Elastic has a twelve month low of $69.00 and a twelve month high of $123.96.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTCGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $382.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.85 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 4.39%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Elastic news, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 3,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total value of $302,660.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 84,152 shares in the company, valued at $7,639,318.56. This trade represents a 3.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Shay Banon sold 25,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.53, for a total transaction of $2,888,420.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 2,408,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,033,118.73. This represents a 1.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 198,304 shares of company stock valued at $20,847,452. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Elastic by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,352,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,607,000 after acquiring an additional 168,483 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC lifted its stake in Elastic by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 4,561,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756,842 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its stake in Elastic by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 3,429,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,820,000 after acquiring an additional 462,974 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Elastic by 5,437.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,288,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,872,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Elastic by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,439,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,663,000 after acquiring an additional 45,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

