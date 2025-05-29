Brokerages Set McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Price Target at $686.69

Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $686.69.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on McKesson from $630.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on McKesson from $641.00 to $691.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Cfra Research cut McKesson from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Wall Street Zen cut McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on McKesson from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th.

McKesson Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $711.61 on Monday. McKesson has a 52-week low of $464.42 and a 52-week high of $731.00. The stock has a market cap of $89.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $693.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $636.30.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.83 by $0.29. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 181.26% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $90.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that McKesson will post 32.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.99%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 6,336 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.30, for a total value of $4,544,812.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,587,348. The trade was a 30.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 1,248 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.30, for a total value of $895,190.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,621 shares in the company, valued at $1,880,043.30. This represents a 32.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,127 shares of company stock worth $5,834,498 over the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of McKesson

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCK. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in McKesson by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in McKesson by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in McKesson by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC boosted its stake in McKesson by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 17,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,134,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

See Also

