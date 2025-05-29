Brokerages Set NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) Price Target at $18.16

Shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.16.

NTST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on NETSTREIT in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of NETSTREIT in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Mizuho raised their price target on NETSTREIT from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on NETSTREIT in a research note on Monday, April 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

NETSTREIT stock opened at $16.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -267.37 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.12. NETSTREIT has a 52 week low of $13.42 and a 52 week high of $17.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. NETSTREIT’s payout ratio is -560.00%.

In other news, CEO Mark Manheimer acquired 6,384 shares of NETSTREIT stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.33 per share, with a total value of $97,866.72. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,669,088.76. This trade represents a 2.14% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have bought 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $183,172 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in NETSTREIT by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in NETSTREIT by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 45,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in NETSTREIT by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in NETSTREIT by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in NETSTREIT by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter.

NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

