Brokerages Set PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Target Price at $23.10

Shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.10.

PENN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna decreased their price target on PENN Entertainment from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded PENN Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on PENN Entertainment from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on PENN Entertainment from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on PENN Entertainment from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th.

PENN Entertainment stock opened at $15.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. PENN Entertainment has a 1-year low of $13.25 and a 1-year high of $23.08. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -4.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.39.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.04. PENN Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.76) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PENN Entertainment will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PENN Entertainment news, CEO Jay A. Snowden bought 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.70 per share, for a total transaction of $499,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,082,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,914,587.50. This trade represents a 3.24% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Handler bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.83 per share, with a total value of $148,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 322,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,789,215.03. The trade was a 3.20% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PENN. Quarry LP acquired a new position in PENN Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in PENN Entertainment by 201.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in PENN Entertainment by 38.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its stake in PENN Entertainment by 201.1% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in PENN Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $46,000. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

