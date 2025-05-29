Brokerages Set Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Target Price at $98.80

Shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $98.80.

QTWO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Q2 from $108.00 to $101.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Q2 from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Q2 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of Q2 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Compass Point reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Q2 in a research report on Monday, April 7th.

In other Q2 news, insider Kimberly Anne Rutledge sold 6,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $493,342.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 113,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,396,165.36. The trade was a 5.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director James Offerdahl sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.77, for a total value of $87,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,241 shares in the company, valued at $1,425,472.57. The trade was a 5.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 194,255 shares of company stock worth $14,890,656. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Q2 during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Q2 during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Q2 during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Q2 during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Q2 during the first quarter worth $33,000.

Q2 stock opened at $87.56 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.71 and a beta of 1.47. Q2 has a 1 year low of $55.97 and a 1 year high of $112.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.01 and a 200-day moving average of $90.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

