Brokerages Set Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) PT at $15.60

Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.60.

Get Quanterix alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Leerink Partnrs cut Quanterix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen cut Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Quanterix from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Quanterix in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Leerink Partners restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Quanterix in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Quanterix

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quanterix

Quanterix Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QTRX. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Quanterix by 111.3% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,205,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688,680 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanterix during the fourth quarter worth about $11,290,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Quanterix during the first quarter worth about $5,872,000. Trium Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of Quanterix during the first quarter worth about $3,642,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanterix during the first quarter worth about $2,704,000. 86.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ QTRX opened at $5.28 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.32. Quanterix has a 52 week low of $4.05 and a 52 week high of $19.18.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.16. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 30.12%. The company had revenue of $30.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.27 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Quanterix will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

About Quanterix

(Get Free Report

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, engages in development and marketing of digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers HD-X instrument, a protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection in an expanded range of applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Quanterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.