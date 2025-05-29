Brokerages Set Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) PT at $16.20

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.20.

Separately, Wall Street Zen began coverage on Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ROIC opened at $17.51 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.07 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 1-year low of $11.87 and a 1-year high of $17.52.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 802.1% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,473 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 188.0% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 5,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (Nasdaq: ROIC), is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of December 31, 2023, ROIC owned 94 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.6 million square feet.

