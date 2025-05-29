Brokerages Set Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ) Price Target at C$31.64

Shares of Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$31.64.

Get Topaz Energy alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on TPZ shares. Desjardins lowered their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$32.00 to C$29.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 10th.

View Our Latest Research Report on Topaz Energy

Topaz Energy Stock Performance

Topaz Energy Announces Dividend

TSE:TPZ opened at C$25.44 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$23.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$25.47. Topaz Energy has a 1-year low of C$21.00 and a 1-year high of C$29.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.45. The stock has a market cap of C$3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.73 and a beta of 0.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. Topaz Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 309.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Senior Officer Cheree Stephenson acquired 2,110 shares of Topaz Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$23.68 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,964.80. 35.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Topaz Energy

(Get Free Report

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company in Canada. It operates in two segments, the Royalty Assets and the Infrastructure Assets. The company holds royalty interests on approximately 6 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Topaz Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topaz Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.