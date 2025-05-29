Brokerages Set Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Price Target at $108.48

Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $108.48.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

WH has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $124.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Redburn Atlantic raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $121.00 to $102.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $122.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on WH

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of NYSE:WH opened at $85.39 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.08. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $67.67 and a 12-month high of $113.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $316.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.10 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 54.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 38.86%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Geoffrey A. Ballotti sold 26,650 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total transaction of $2,306,824.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 461,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,936,706.56. This trade represents a 5.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WH. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 10,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 9,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment focuses on licensing the company’s lodging brands and providing related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.