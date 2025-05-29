Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:BHRB) Shares Bought by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:BHRB – Free Report) by 65.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,660 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,199 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Burke & Herbert Financial Services were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Burke & Herbert Financial Services by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 732,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,658,000 after buying an additional 22,559 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC boosted its holdings in Burke & Herbert Financial Services by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 454,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,344,000 after buying an additional 56,928 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Burke & Herbert Financial Services by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 130,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,114,000 after buying an additional 6,313 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Burke & Herbert Financial Services by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,894,000 after buying an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Burke & Herbert Financial Services by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 68,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,264,000 after buying an additional 16,884 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BHRB shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Burke & Herbert Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Trading Down 1.0%

BHRB opened at $56.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.69. Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. has a 1-year low of $46.00 and a 1-year high of $75.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $849.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services (NASDAQ:BHRB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.02. Burke & Herbert Financial Services had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The business had revenue of $83.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.50 million. Analysts expect that Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. Burke & Herbert Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 62.68%.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, April 25th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Julian Forrest Jr. Barnwell purchased 2,000 shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.50 per share, with a total value of $121,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 203,939 shares in the company, valued at $12,338,309.50. This represents a 0.99% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Shawn Patrick Mclaughlin bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.50 per share, for a total transaction of $56,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,616,000. This trade represents a 1.59% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 14,942 shares of company stock valued at $838,713. 10.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Profile

Burke Herbert Financial Services Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and financial services to small to medium-sized businesses, their owners and employees, professional corporations, non-profits, and individuals. It operates through the following loan portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate, Owner-Occupied Commercial Real Estate, Acquisition, Construction, and Development, Commercial and Industrial, Single Family Residential (1-4 Units), and Consumer Non-Real Estate and Other.

