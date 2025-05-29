Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $20.00 price objective on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.62% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on STAA. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Wall Street Zen lowered STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Mizuho downgraded STAAR Surgical from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STAAR Surgical has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.63.

STAAR Surgical Stock Performance

STAA opened at $18.08 on Tuesday. STAAR Surgical has a one year low of $13.50 and a one year high of $49.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $895.43 million, a PE ratio of -44.10 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.97.

STAAR Surgical declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, May 16th that allows the company to repurchase $30.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical instruments supplier to buy up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at STAAR Surgical

In related news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. bought 93,124 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.54 per share, for a total transaction of $1,633,394.96. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 12,074,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,782,783.50. This represents a 0.78% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,187,117 shares of company stock worth $19,536,469 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On STAAR Surgical

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 1,693.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,044 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 1,564.0% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,679 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,518 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $180,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at $189,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at $190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia.

