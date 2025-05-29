Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT) Receives C$150.64 Average PT from Brokerages

Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$150.64.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CJT shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$183.00 to C$177.00 in a report on Monday, April 28th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$163.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Thursday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$120.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$158.00 to C$151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$165.00 to C$173.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.

TSE:CJT opened at C$92.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 652.26 and a beta of 0.91. Cargojet has a one year low of C$69.60 and a one year high of C$144.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$84.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$101.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.69, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Cargojet’s payout ratio is 982.53%.

Cargojet Inc operates a domestic air cargo co-load network between sixteen major Canadian cities. The company provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an Aircraft, Crew, Maintenance and Insurance basis, operating between points in Canada, USA, Mexico and Europe. The company also operates scheduled international routes for multiple cargo customers between the USA and Bermuda, between Canada, UK and Germany; and between Canada and Mexico.

