Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU) Shares Purchased by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU – Free Report) by 39.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,470,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 416,600 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 1.62% of Caribou Biosciences worth $2,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRBU. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Caribou Biosciences by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 58,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Caribou Biosciences by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 8,008 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in Caribou Biosciences by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 176,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 8,199 shares during the period. Milestone Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Caribou Biosciences by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 163,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 8,662 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Caribou Biosciences by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 9,148 shares during the period. 77.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price (down from $9.00) on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.40.

Caribou Biosciences stock opened at $1.12 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $104.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 2.36. Caribou Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.66 and a 1 year high of $3.00.

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43). The business had revenue of $2.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 million. Caribou Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,290.81% and a negative return on equity of 45.46%. Equities analysts expect that Caribou Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

