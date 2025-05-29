CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Receives $149.22 Average Price Target from Analysts

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $149.22.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on CBRE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $163.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $146.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CBRE

CBRE Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CBRE opened at $123.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $36.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.39 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $123.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.58. CBRE Group has a 52-week low of $84.24 and a 52-week high of $147.75.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.73 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 16.96%. CBRE Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CBRE Group will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 1,972 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.10, for a total transaction of $254,585.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,603,396.10. The trade was a 1.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Chad J. Doellinger sold 494 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.05, for a total transaction of $62,268.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,522,467.25. This represents a 1.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,396 shares of company stock valued at $685,649. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CBRE Group

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,970,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,042,317,000 after purchasing an additional 368,214 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CBRE Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,904,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,035,229,000 after buying an additional 245,821 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in CBRE Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,407,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $837,938,000 after buying an additional 397,818 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CBRE Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,748,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $623,416,000 after buying an additional 25,142 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in CBRE Group by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,100,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $538,390,000 after buying an additional 605,403 shares during the period. 98.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBRE Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.