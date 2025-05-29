CervoMed (CRVO) & Its Peers Head-To-Head Comparison

CervoMed (NASDAQ:CRVO – Get Free Report) is one of 1,077 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare CervoMed to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Get CervoMed alerts:

Insider & Institutional Ownership

25.1% of CervoMed shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.9% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 35.4% of CervoMed shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.5% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for CervoMed and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CervoMed 1 1 5 2 2.89 CervoMed Competitors 8784 22806 51184 1425 2.54

Volatility and Risk

CervoMed presently has a consensus target price of $27.63, indicating a potential upside of 251.02%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 225.94%. Given CervoMed’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe CervoMed is more favorable than its competitors.

CervoMed has a beta of -0.23, indicating that its share price is 123% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CervoMed’s competitors have a beta of 4.27, indicating that their average share price is 327% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CervoMed and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CervoMed -118.68% -44.11% -39.81% CervoMed Competitors -3,399.87% -235.11% -32.77%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CervoMed and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CervoMed $7.14 million -$2.17 million -3.61 CervoMed Competitors $9.91 billion $136.15 million -5.15

CervoMed’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than CervoMed. CervoMed is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

CervoMed beats its competitors on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About CervoMed

(Get Free Report)

CervoMed Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for age-related neurologic disorders. Its lead drug candidate is neflamapimod, an orally administered small molecule brain penetrant for the treatment of dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB), Alzheimer's diseases, frontotemporal dementia, and ischemic stroke recovery. The company also develops EIP200 for central nervous system which is in preclinical trials. CervoMed Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for CervoMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CervoMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.