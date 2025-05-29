Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 2,619 Shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Free Report) by 26.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,619 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HIW. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 375.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 124.7% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 363.7% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Highwoods Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HIW opened at $29.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.52. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $24.07 and a one year high of $36.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11 and a beta of 1.20.

Highwoods Properties Announces Dividend

Highwoods Properties ( NYSE:HIW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $200.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.31 million. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 12.37%. Highwoods Properties’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 124.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HIW. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Highwoods Properties in a report on Monday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised Highwoods Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Highwoods Properties from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.83.

Get Our Latest Report on Highwoods Properties

About Highwoods Properties

(Free Report)

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.