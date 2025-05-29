Chardan Capital Cuts Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Price Target to $17.00

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Chardan Capital from $46.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Chardan Capital currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Get Rocket Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on RCKT. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rocket Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.46.

Get Our Latest Report on Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 6.4%

NASDAQ:RCKT opened at $2.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.05. The firm has a market cap of $264.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.02. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.19 and a 52 week high of $26.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.68.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.66) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rocket Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Gaurav Shah acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.08 per share, with a total value of $101,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 792,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,026,814.40. This represents a 2.59% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kinnari Patel acquired 21,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.70 per share, with a total value of $99,165.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 26,774 shares in the company, valued at $125,837.80. This trade represents a 371.79% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 24.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 995,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,641,000 after purchasing an additional 192,905 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $189,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 121.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 747,147 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,983,000 after purchasing an additional 410,238 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 148.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 163,622 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 97,758 shares during the period. Finally, ADAR1 Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC now owns 241,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 30,400 shares during the period. 98.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a late-stage biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.