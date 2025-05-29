Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Shares Purchased by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Free Report) by 39.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 428,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,749 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust were worth $3,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLDT. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 282,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 121,920 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 75,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 5,703 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $244,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 301,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after acquiring an additional 60,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 506,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,532,000 after acquiring an additional 37,574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLDT stock opened at $7.13 on Thursday. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 12-month low of $5.83 and a 12-month high of $10.00. The company has a market capitalization of $349.26 million, a P/E ratio of -31.00 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Chatham Lodging Trust ( NYSE:CLDT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 0.39%. The company had revenue of $68.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.99 million. Research analysts forecast that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chatham Lodging Trust announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 6th that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the real estate investment trust to repurchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Chatham Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 600.00%.

CLDT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th.

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns 39 hotels totaling 5,915 rooms/suites in 16 states and the District of Columbia.

