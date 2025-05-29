Cidara Therapeutics’ (CDTX) Market Outperform Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by JMP Securities in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $47.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 107.14% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Guggenheim increased their price target on Cidara Therapeutics from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Cidara Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.86.

Cidara Therapeutics Stock Down 5.5%

NASDAQ:CDTX opened at $22.69 on Tuesday. Cidara Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $10.14 and a twelve month high of $28.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.77 and a 200-day moving average of $21.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 0.86.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($5.45) by $3.79. Cidara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 289.05% and a negative return on equity of 69.64%. On average, analysts anticipate that Cidara Therapeutics will post -8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Cidara Therapeutics

In related news, insider Leslie Tari sold 1,773 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total transaction of $38,935.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,081.40. This trade represents a 9.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Shane Ward sold 1,664 shares of Cidara Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total value of $36,541.44. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 14,674 shares in the company, valued at $322,241.04. This trade represents a 10.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cidara Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BVF Inc. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,092,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,374,000 after buying an additional 389,731 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Cidara Therapeutics by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,092,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,374,000 after acquiring an additional 389,716 shares during the period. TCG Crossover Management LLC purchased a new position in Cidara Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,092,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in Cidara Therapeutics by 167.6% in the first quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 990,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,325,000 after acquiring an additional 620,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VR Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,583,000. 35.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cidara Therapeutics

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing targeted therapies for patients facing cancers and other serious diseases. The company's product includes rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

