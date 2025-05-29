Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $120.00 target price on Cirrus Logic in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Cirrus Logic from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cirrus Logic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.33.

Cirrus Logic Stock Performance

CRUS opened at $100.42 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.62. Cirrus Logic has a twelve month low of $75.83 and a twelve month high of $147.46. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 0.92.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $424.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.26 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cirrus Logic declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 6th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cirrus Logic

In other news, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.62, for a total value of $105,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,208,197.34. This trade represents a 4.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cirrus Logic

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Cirrus Logic during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Cirrus Logic during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Cirrus Logic during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 167.2% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including amplifiers; codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with integrated digital signal processing; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation for use in smartphones, tablets, laptops, AR/VR headsets, home theater systems, automotive entertainment systems, and professional audio systems.

