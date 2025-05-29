Citigroup Lowers Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Price Target to $11.00

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on LBTYA. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $13.00 to $10.60 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays set a $11.00 price target on shares of Liberty Global and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.94.

Liberty Global Stock Down 2.9%

LBTYA stock opened at $9.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.23. Liberty Global has a fifty-two week low of $9.03 and a fifty-two week high of $21.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.66.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported ($3.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($3.01). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Liberty Global had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 9.83%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Liberty Global will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 81.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the first quarter worth $50,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the first quarter worth $64,000. 37.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

