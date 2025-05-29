Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Stock Price Up 1.6% on Analyst Upgrade

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) shot up 1.6% during trading on Tuesday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $210.00 to $260.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the stock. Coinbase Global traded as high as $270.10 and last traded at $267.45. 2,750,637 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 10,171,827 shares. The stock had previously closed at $263.16.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $183.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $189.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Oppenheimer set a $293.00 price objective on Coinbase Global in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Coinbase Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coinbase Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.10.

In other news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.53, for a total transaction of $2,527,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,646.78. This represents a 96.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 15,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.98, for a total transaction of $4,049,626.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,718,628.66. The trade was a 59.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 157,786 shares of company stock worth $33,345,024 in the last three months. 17.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COIN. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Coinbase Global by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 266 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 964 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,261 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 13,843 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $3,437,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $203.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $64.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77 and a beta of 3.62.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 39.34% and a return on equity of 20.64%. Coinbase Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

