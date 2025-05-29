Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Receives $175.25 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $175.25.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Commvault Systems from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Commvault Systems from $154.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Commvault Systems from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, William Blair raised Commvault Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.

Commvault Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CVLT opened at $176.80 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $164.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.11. Commvault Systems has a fifty-two week low of $105.76 and a fifty-two week high of $190.11. The company has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.40 and a beta of 0.71.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The software maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $275.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.52 million. Commvault Systems had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 28.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Commvault Systems will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Commvault Systems news, Director Nicola Adamo sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.74, for a total value of $254,610.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,746,053.72. The trade was a 8.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 1,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $299,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 469,648 shares in the company, valued at $82,188,400. This represents a 0.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,957 shares of company stock worth $859,428 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 888.2% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 168 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Commvault Systems by 101.3% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 159 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 584.0% in the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 8,550.0% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 173 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

