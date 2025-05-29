Comparing Spine Injury Solutions (OTCMKTS:SPIN) and Vistra (NYSE:VST)

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) and Spine Injury Solutions (OTCMKTS:SPIN – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Vistra and Spine Injury Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vistra 12.51% 57.63% 6.02% Spine Injury Solutions N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.9% of Vistra shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.6% of Spine Injury Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Vistra shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 68.6% of Spine Injury Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vistra 0 3 10 0 2.77 Spine Injury Solutions 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Vistra and Spine Injury Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Vistra presently has a consensus target price of $169.08, suggesting a potential upside of 4.10%. Given Vistra’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Vistra is more favorable than Spine Injury Solutions.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vistra and Spine Injury Solutions”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vistra $18.10 billion 3.04 $1.49 billion $6.36 25.54 Spine Injury Solutions $30,000.00 346.80 -$810,000.00 ($0.09) -313.08

Vistra has higher revenue and earnings than Spine Injury Solutions. Spine Injury Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vistra, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Vistra pays an annual dividend of $0.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Spine Injury Solutions pays an annual dividend of $2.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.2%. Vistra pays out 14.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Spine Injury Solutions pays out -2,242.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Vistra has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years. Spine Injury Solutions is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Vistra beats Spine Injury Solutions on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia. In addition, the company is involved in the electricity generation, wholesale energy purchases and sales, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities. It serves approximately 4 million customers with a generation capacity of approximately 37,000 megawatts with a portfolio of natural gas, nuclear, coal, solar, and battery energy storage facilities. The company was formerly known as Vistra Energy Corp. and changed its name to Vistra Corp. in July 2020. Vistra Corp. was founded in 1882 and is based in Irving, Texas.

About Spine Injury Solutions

Spine Injury Solutions, Inc. provides a suite of revolutionary electrical power generation technologies. The company intends to offer Evirontek Integrated Platform to the cryptocurrency mining industry to reduce the exorbitant high cost of electricity. It also provides spine injury diagnostic services; and owns, develops, and leases the Quad Video Halo video recording system used to record medical procedures. The company is based in Costa Mesa, California.

