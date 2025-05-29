Comparing Talphera (NASDAQ:TLPH) & Alterity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATHE)

Alterity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATHE – Get Free Report) and Talphera (NASDAQ:TLPH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Alterity Therapeutics and Talphera”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alterity Therapeutics N/A N/A -$12.54 million N/A N/A Talphera $27,000.00 373.91 -$18.40 million ($0.45) -1.09

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Alterity Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Talphera.

2.1% of Alterity Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.7% of Talphera shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.8% of Alterity Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Talphera shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Alterity Therapeutics and Talphera, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alterity Therapeutics 0 1 1 0 2.50 Talphera 0 0 2 2 3.50

Alterity Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 175.86%. Talphera has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 915.43%. Given Talphera’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Talphera is more favorable than Alterity Therapeutics.

Risk and Volatility

Alterity Therapeutics has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Talphera has a beta of -0.15, meaning that its share price is 115% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Alterity Therapeutics and Talphera’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alterity Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Talphera N/A -118.46% -65.82%

Summary

Talphera beats Alterity Therapeutics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alterity Therapeutics

Alterity Therapeutics Limited engages in the research and development of therapeutic drugs to treat Alzheimer’s disease, Huntington disease, Parkinson’s disease, and other neurological disorders in Australia. The company’s lead drug candidate is ATH434 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease. It is also developing ATH434-201, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat multiple system atrophy early stage; ATH434-202 that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat multiple system atrophy advance; and PBT2 that has completed Phase 2a clinical trial to treat Alzheimer’s disease. The company was formerly known as Prana Biotechnology Limited and changed its name to Alterity Therapeutics Limited in April 2019. Alterity Therapeutics Limited was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

About Talphera

Talphera, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for use in medically supervised settings. Its lead product candidate is Niyad, a lyophilized formulation of nafamostat, which is under an investigational device exemption as an anticoagulant for the extracorporeal circuit. It is also developing LTX-608, an anti-inflammatory and antiviral potential for the treatment of multiple conditions, including disseminated intravascular coagulation (DIC), acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS), and acute pancreatitis; Fedsyra, a pre-filled ephedrine syringe; and PFS-02, a pre-filled phenylephrine syringe. The company was formerly known as AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Talphera, Inc. in January 2024. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

