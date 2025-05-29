Comparing Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) and Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI)

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) and Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and Dyadic International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tarsus Pharmaceuticals 0 1 5 1 3.00 Dyadic International 0 0 1 0 3.00

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $66.17, suggesting a potential upside of 57.35%. Dyadic International has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 497.01%. Given Dyadic International’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Dyadic International is more favorable than Tarsus Pharmaceuticals.

Volatility & Risk

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dyadic International has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

90.0% of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.0% of Dyadic International shares are held by institutional investors. 8.3% of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 29.5% of Dyadic International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and Dyadic International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tarsus Pharmaceuticals -103.64% -55.86% -39.28% Dyadic International -188.09% -149.16% -59.81%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and Dyadic International”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tarsus Pharmaceuticals $233.67 million 7.56 -$135.89 million ($2.73) -15.40 Dyadic International $3.34 million 9.04 -$6.80 million ($0.20) -5.03

Dyadic International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Tarsus Pharmaceuticals. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dyadic International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for eye care in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is XDEMVY, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease. It is developing TP-04 for the treatment of rosacea; and TP-05 for Lyme prophylaxis and community malaria reduction. In addition, the company develops lotilaner to address diseases across therapeutic categories in human medicine, including eye care, dermatology, and other infectious disease prevention. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About Dyadic International

Dyadic International, Inc., a biotechnology platform company, develops, produces, and sells enzymes and other proteins in the United States and internationally. It utilizes C1-cell protein production platform based on an industrially proven microorganism (C1) for the development and production of biologic products including enzymes and other proteins for human and animal health. The company offers DYAI-100, SARS-CoV-2-RBD antigen vaccine candidate towards a first-in-human Phase 1 clinical trial to demonstrate the safety in humans of a protein produced using the C1 platform. It has also developed the Dapibus thermophilic, a filamentous fungal-based microbial protein production platform to enable the development and large-scale manufacture of cost-effective proteins, metabolites, and other biologic products for use in non-pharmaceutical applications, including food, nutrition, and wellness. The company has a research and development agreement with VTT Technical Research Centre of Finland, Ltd.; license agreement with South Africa's Rubic One Health; Joint Development Agreement with a Global Food Ingredient Company; and sub-license agreement with Abic Biological Laboratories Ltd., Alphazyme, LLC, and Abic Biological Laboratories Ltd. Dyadic International, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Jupiter, Florida.

