Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG) Receives C$13.14 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$13.14.

CMG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Ventum Cap Mkts downgraded shares of Computer Modelling Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Ventum Financial decreased their target price on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Cibc World Mkts downgraded shares of Computer Modelling Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$14.50 to C$11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$15.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th.

Shares of CMG opened at C$6.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$545.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.62, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 1.27. Computer Modelling Group has a fifty-two week low of C$6.61 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.70 and a 200-day moving average price of C$9.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. Computer Modelling Group’s payout ratio is currently 65.95%.

In other Computer Modelling Group news, Senior Officer Pramod Jain bought 4,635 shares of Computer Modelling Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$7.68 per share, with a total value of C$35,590.31. Also, Director Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 5,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.10, for a total transaction of C$47,668.50. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 32,060 shares of company stock valued at $243,597. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a software and consulting technology company, engages in the development and licensing of reservoir simulation and seismic interpretation software and related services. The company offers CMOST-AI, an optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining advanced statistical analysis, machine learning, and impartial data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary, secondary, and tertiary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional reservoirs; and GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling.

