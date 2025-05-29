Contrasting Relx (NYSE:RELX) & MOGU (NYSE:MOGU)

Relx (NYSE:RELX – Get Free Report) and MOGU (NYSE:MOGU – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.0% of Relx shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.1% of MOGU shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Relx shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.8% of MOGU shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Relx has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MOGU has a beta of 0.34, meaning that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Relx N/A N/A N/A MOGU N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Relx and MOGU’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Relx and MOGU”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Relx $9.43 billion 10.77 $2.47 billion $1.86 29.59 MOGU $138.90 million 0.13 -$8.21 million N/A N/A

Relx has higher revenue and earnings than MOGU.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Relx and MOGU, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Relx 0 0 4 1 3.20 MOGU 0 0 0 0 0.00

Summary

Relx beats MOGU on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Relx

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity. The Risk & Business Analytics segment provides customers with solutions and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with advanced technology and analytics to assist them in evaluating and predicting risk and enhancing operational efficiency. The Legal segment is a global provider of legal, regulatory and business information and analytics that helps customers increase productivity, improve decision-making and outcomes and advance the rule of law around the world. The Exhibitions segment is an event business, enhancing the effect of face-to-face through data and digital tools. The company was founded by Albert Edward Reed in 1903 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About MOGU

MOGU Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the online fashion and lifestyle business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates an online platform that primarily offers a range of fashion apparel and other products, including beauty products and accessories provided by third party merchants, as well as personal care, food, and medical beauty products. It also provides online marketing, commission, financing, technology, and other related services to merchants, brand partners/owners, and users; and technology services to insurance companies. The company offers its products through mobile apps, including flagship Mogujie app, mini programs on Weixin, and Weixin pay; websites comprising Mogu.com, Mogujie.com and Meilishuo.com. The company was formerly known as Meili Inc. and changed its name to MOGU Inc. in November 2018. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

