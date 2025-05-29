CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Shares Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Free Report) by 116.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 75,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 40,715 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CorVel were worth $8,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CRVL. LGT Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CorVel by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CorVel by 6,350.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in CorVel by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 321 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in CorVel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in CorVel by 225.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 384 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.36% of the company’s stock.

CorVel Stock Performance

CRVL opened at $110.44 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $112.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.60. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 64.97 and a beta of 1.10. CorVel Co. has a 1 year low of $76.53 and a 1 year high of $128.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

CorVel ( NASDAQ:CRVL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $231.51 million during the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 32.22%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Michael sold 16,523 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.99, for a total transaction of $1,933,025.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 551,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,553,561.13. This represents a 2.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 47.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of CorVel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 18th.

About CorVel

CorVel Corporation provides workers’ compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs. The company also offers network solutions services, including automated medical fee auditing, preferred provider management and reimbursement, retrospective utilization review, facility claim review, professional review, pharmacy, directed care, clearinghouse, independent medical examination, and inpatient medical bill review services, as well as Medicare solutions.

