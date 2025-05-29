Critical Review: EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) & Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO)

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Free Report) and Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares EMCORE and Credo Technology Group”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EMCORE $81.08 million 0.35 -$31.24 million ($2.92) -1.06 Credo Technology Group $327.53 million 32.51 -$28.37 million $0.01 6,271.00

Profitability

Credo Technology Group has higher revenue and earnings than EMCORE. EMCORE is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Credo Technology Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares EMCORE and Credo Technology Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EMCORE -42.00% -24.27% -12.59% Credo Technology Group -9.70% -2.94% -2.60%

Risk & Volatility

EMCORE has a beta of 1.7, meaning that its stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Credo Technology Group has a beta of 2.29, meaning that its stock price is 129% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

65.7% of EMCORE shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.5% of Credo Technology Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of EMCORE shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.0% of Credo Technology Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for EMCORE and Credo Technology Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EMCORE 0 1 0 0 2.00 Credo Technology Group 0 0 9 1 3.10

EMCORE currently has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential downside of 3.23%. Credo Technology Group has a consensus target price of $71.50, suggesting a potential upside of 14.02%. Given Credo Technology Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Credo Technology Group is more favorable than EMCORE.

Summary

Credo Technology Group beats EMCORE on 14 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EMCORE

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fiber optic gyro, ring laser gyro, and micro electromechanical system-based inertial sensors and systems in the United States and internationally. It offers navigation system and inertial sensing products, such as gyroscopes and multi-axis sensors, inertial measurement units, fiber optic gyroscopes, quartz micro electromechanical systems, inertial navigation systems, tactical navigation, and naval and amphibious navigation, as well as radar positioning and pointing systems, and battlefield/artillery survey systems. The company sells its products through direct sales force, application engineers, third-party sales representatives, and distributors. EMCORE Corporation was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Alhambra, California.

About Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP, as well as integrated circuits, active electrical cables. The company also offers intellectual property solutions consist of SerDes IP licensing. It sells its products to hyperscalers, original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers and optical module manufacturers, as well as into the enterprise and HPC markets. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands.

