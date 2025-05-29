Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Upgraded to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $431.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $410.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 33.31% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CMI. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $310.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $308.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. UBS Group cut Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cummins from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Cummins from $451.00 to $419.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $357.25.

Cummins Price Performance

NYSE CMI opened at $323.31 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $304.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $340.41. Cummins has a 52-week low of $260.02 and a 52-week high of $387.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $44.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.02.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $5.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $1.04. Cummins had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 27.12%. The company had revenue of $8.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cummins will post 22.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Cummins

In other Cummins news, Director John H. Stone bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $332.08 per share, with a total value of $332,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,441 shares in the company, valued at $810,607.28. The trade was a 69.40% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cummins

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 208.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Cummins during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Further Reading

