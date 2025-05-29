CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) Position Raised by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Free Report) by 1,203.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 286,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 264,143 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in CVR Energy were worth $5,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get CVR Energy alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in CVR Energy by 744.9% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 293,129 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,493,000 after acquiring an additional 258,436 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in CVR Energy by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,181,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,876,000 after purchasing an additional 238,081 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in CVR Energy by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 776,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,548,000 after purchasing an additional 207,872 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in CVR Energy by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 732,452 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,726,000 after purchasing an additional 204,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in CVR Energy by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,135,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $77,496,000 after purchasing an additional 154,125 shares in the last quarter. 98.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVR Energy Stock Down 3.4%

CVI opened at $23.04 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.46. CVR Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.10 and a twelve month high of $29.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 384.06 and a beta of 1.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVR Energy ( NYSE:CVI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. CVR Energy had a negative return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 0.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CVR Energy, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CVI. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on CVR Energy from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Scotiabank reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of CVR Energy in a report on Monday, May 5th. Mizuho lifted their price target on CVR Energy from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CVR Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

View Our Latest Report on CVR Energy

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CVR Energy news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 3,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.24 per share, with a total value of $65,846.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,574,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,232,553,462.72. This represents a 0.01% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,641,760 shares of company stock valued at $28,641,557 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

CVR Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and marketing, and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and supplies gasoline, crude oil, distillate, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.