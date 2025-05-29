D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Invests $154,000 in Hafnia Limited (NYSE:HAFN)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hafnia Limited (NYSE:HAFN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 27,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. WealthCollab LLC acquired a new position in Hafnia in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Hafnia by 7,756.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 18,537 shares during the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hafnia during the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hafnia during the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hafnia during the fourth quarter worth about $124,000.

Hafnia Trading Down 3.1%

Shares of HAFN opened at $5.05 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion and a PE ratio of 2.97. Hafnia Limited has a 12 month low of $3.61 and a 12 month high of $8.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Hafnia Dividend Announcement

Hafnia ( NYSE:HAFN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Hafnia had a return on equity of 36.90% and a net margin of 53.44%. The company had revenue of $340.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.80 million.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 26th will be paid a $0.1015 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. Hafnia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Fearnley Fonds upgraded Hafnia to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th.

Hafnia Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hafnia Limited owns and operates oil product tankers in Bermuda. It operates through Long Range II, Long Range I, Medium Range (MR), Handy size, and Specialized segments. The company transports clean and dirty, refined oil products, vegetable oil, and easy chemicals to national and international oil companies, and chemical companies, as well as trading and utility companies; and owns and operates 200 vessels.

