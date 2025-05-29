DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Holdings Raised by Tidal Investments LLC

Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,702 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 3,449 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,403,110 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,611,000 after purchasing an additional 523,692 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,101,133 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,880,000 after purchasing an additional 35,360 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 306,809 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,301,000 after purchasing an additional 54,920 shares during the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 126.5% during the 4th quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 326,298 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,245,000 after purchasing an additional 182,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter worth $630,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.36.

Insider Transactions at DENTSPLY SIRONA

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, Director Gregory T. Lucier acquired 15,142 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.51 per share, with a total value of $249,994.42. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 81,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,341.21. The trade was a 22.66% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Performance

NASDAQ XRAY opened at $16.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.06. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.16 and a 52-week high of $28.25.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $879.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $854.75 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 10.59% and a positive return on equity of 12.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is -14.10%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Profile

(Free Report)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.