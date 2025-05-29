Deutsche Bank AG Boosts Holdings in Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP – Free Report) by 81.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,059 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PL Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Independent Bank by 3,383.0% during the 4th quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,110,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,970,000 after purchasing an additional 10,791,263 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 347,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,120,000 after acquiring an additional 64,006 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 447,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,593,000 after acquiring an additional 59,339 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Independent Bank by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 523,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,237,000 after buying an additional 53,938 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL raised its holdings in Independent Bank by 125.9% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 57,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after buying an additional 32,291 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael M. Magee, Jr. sold 6,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $198,524.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,811. This represents a 43.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBCP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Independent Bank from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Independent Bank from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th.

Independent Bank Stock Down 1.7%

Independent Bank stock opened at $31.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $653.13 million, a PE ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.83. Independent Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $22.53 and a 12 month high of $40.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 20.67%. The firm had revenue of $54.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.25 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Independent Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.12%.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in rural and suburban communities in Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services.

