Deutsche Bank AG Boosts Stock Holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC – Free Report) by 54.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,928 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,514 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SMBC. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,228,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 243.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,033 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,936,000 after buying an additional 60,953 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 208,097 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $11,939,000 after buying an additional 31,267 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 397,765 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $22,820,000 after purchasing an additional 18,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $825,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William E. Young sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total transaction of $159,690.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,206.27. The trade was a 6.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SMBC opened at $52.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $596.19 million, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.84 and a 200 day moving average of $56.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $39.90 and a one year high of $68.69.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The savings and loans company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.08. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $46.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.33 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s payout ratio is 18.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on SMBC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Profile

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, retirement savings plans, and money market deposit accounts.

